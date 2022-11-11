Maoism and its politics around the world

Maoist parties and groups have in some countries seen a certain revival. This article is from a speech given to Chinese and Taiwanese ISA comrades

George Martin Fell Brown, Socialist Alternative (ISA in the United States)

On an international scale, Maoism can take a very different character than in China itself. In the US, children are taught in school that Mao Zedong was an evil mass murderer comparable to Hitler. The deaths in the Great Leap Forward (1958-62) and the Cultural Revolution (1966-76) are held up as a sign of the evils of socialism. So to consciously become a Maoist in the US means something very different than it does in China. And it means something still different in the neo-colonial world.

Nonetheless, Maoism as a whole draws on common experiences of Mao’s political movement. Specifically, Maoism outside China can trace its identity to the consequences of the Sino-Soviet split in the 1960s. There really wasn’t a fundamental ideological difference between the Russian and Chinese Stalinist regimes during this split. Both Moscow and Beijing upheld the Stalinist tradition of “communist parties” ruled dictatorially with no democratic discussions. This split occurred at the beginning of a revival in international political upheaval with the anti-Vietnam War movement, the French general strike of 1968, and the Prague Spring.

Stages theory

During this upheaval, Maoism wasn’t able to sink roots in the working class. But it was able to win over a layer of newly radicalized youth who were frustrated by the liberalism and reformism, particularly of the increasingly reformist pro-Moscow Communist parties, which dominated working-class politics during the postwar boom. It was able to attract bigger support in the neo-colonial world, where China was seen as more connected with the colonial revolution. There were Maoist parties of different kinds: Some supporting a Stalinist ultra-left “Third Period” position (denouncing all other left forces as “revisionists” and capitalist agents), and a majority holding a Popular Front position (alliances with capitalist politicians).

One thing that superficially sets Maoism apart from classical Stalinism is Mao’s reliance on peasant revolution in the colonial world. In contrast, Stalin’s approach was the Menshevik “two-stage” model: First you carry out the “bourgeois revolution” in alliance with the capitalists. Then, in the distant future you can have a socialist revolution. That Mao actually overthrew capitalism in a colonial country brings him superficially closer to Trotsky’s theory of permanent revolution. In reality, Mao actually accepted Stalin’s “two-stage” model, and only carried out the revolutionary overthrow of capitalism in China under the pressure of massive events.

In the colonial world, Mao and the Communist Parties that supported China during the Sino-Soviet split, still continued the Stalinist approach. This brought about the same disastrous results in Indonesia in 1965 that it did in China in 1927. The Communist Party of Indonesia was the biggest Communist Party outside the Soviet Union and China. And it supported Mao in his dispute with the Russian leader Khrushchev. But the party held up the bourgeois nationalist Sukarno as carrying out the revolution’s “first stage”, a bourgeois revolution. This doomed strategy paved the way for the coming to power of military leader Suharto, who drowned the Indonesian revolution in blood.

What really set Maoism apart as a distinct trend wasn’t Mao holding up the peasantry as an alternative to the bourgeoisie. It was Mao holding up the peasantry as an alternative to the working class. In the advanced capitalist countries, unlike China, the proletariat was, and still is, a solid majority of society. In the US, the peasantry doesn’t even exist. But Maoism in the west was still defined by looking for some other class force to replace the working class as the revolutionary agent of change. Often this meant focusing on students. One of the big sources of Maoism in the US was the group Students for a Democratic Society, which developed out of the movement against the Vietnam War. The big student protests in Europe also gave an influx of members to Maoist parties and groups.

Maoism also tended to view oppressed racial and national groups as classes in themselves. And Maoism was able to build bases in some oppressed nationalities, most notably the Quebec Liberation Front and some of the splinter groups of the Irish Republican Army.

Role of the working class

However, Marxism looks to the proletariat as the main force for social change for a reason. The proletariat isn’t just oppressed, it’s exploited. The oppression of the working class is intimately tied to the social power it has as the force behind production. And without building a base in the working class, the Maoist forces weren’t able to lead the political upheavals of the 1960s and ‘70s to victory. Maoists were able to be in the forefront of the French student protests of May 1968. But when those protests grew into a nationwide general strike of the working class that threatened an actual revolution, the Maoists had no answers and were left behind.

Without the social weight that comes from being rooted in the working class, the Maoists tried to instigate revolution through artificial means. Many of these forces shifted to arming their own small groups of revolutionaries to carry out a fruitless struggle against the much stronger capitalist state. Some, such as the Italian Red Brigades, or the American Weathermen, turned to terrorism. The Black Panthers in the US, which were influenced by Maoist ideas, were able to gain popular support among the black population with their emphasis on armed self-defense. But the Panthers, despite their heroism, were still always seen as a group armed on behalf of the black masses, not of the black masses. This situation led to the fracturing and collapse of most of the western Maoist groups that developed at that time.

Revival

With the collapse of the Stalinist bureaucratic dictatorships in the early 1990s and the rise of neoliberalism, the socialist movement in general went into decline. In this context Maoism ceased to be a force in the advanced capitalist countries, although it continued to draw support in certain parts of the neo-colonial world. But since the financial crash of 2008 there has been an upturn of the class struggle internationally. And in that context Maoism has been able to partially revive itself in some countries.

In the US today, there is no one dominant Maoist organization. But the left in individual cities may be dominated by a particular Maoist trend. There are some groups left over from the remains of the Students for a Democratic Society. This includes the Freedom Road Socialist Organization, as well as a notoriously cult-like group called the Revolutionary Communist Party. There are two prominent ex-Trotskyist parties, Workers World and the Party of Socialism and Liberation, that embraced Maoism. The journal Monthly Review is primarily an academic Marxist journal, with a soft-Maoist perspective. In Texas, the Austin Red Guards were “hard Maoists”, fetishizing violence and attacking other left groups.

Racism and privilege

An important resource for modern Maoism in the US was a loose network called the Marxist Center. This was a collection of Maoist groups organized on a city-by-city basis but loosely affiliated on a national scale. The biggest of these is the Philly Socialists in Philadelphia, which has several hundred members. But these new Maoist formations are very unstable. The Austin Red Guards dissolved in 2018 and the Marxist Center dissolved in 2022.

Left politics in the advanced capitalist countries is still dominated, not by Maoism, but by reformism. But, as in the ‘60s and ‘70s, Maoist ideas are able to gain support among radicalizing layers who get frustrated by the failures of the reformist left. In the current context, this also includes a sizable section of the “extremely online left”. People get radicalized by the crisis of capitalism but, without a revolutionary working-class organization to get involved with, they look to the internet to find co-thinkers.

So what political approaches define modern Maoism in western countries? As before, a common feature is looking to other forces than the working class to be the revolutionary agent of change. Part of this is a misinterpretation of the notion of the “aristocracy of labor”. Friedrich Engels coined the term “aristocracy of labor” referring to a section of the working class that was bought off and formed the social basis for the union bureaucracy. However, Maoist interpretation of the phrase expanded the “aristocracy of labor” to include the entire working class of the advanced capitalist world. In this case the failures of the union bureaucracy are blamed on the inherent conservatism of the workers.

One book popular among modern American Maoists is J. Sakai’s Settlers: The Mythology of the White Proletariat. This book argues that, because of America’s colonial history, the white working class is, and has always been inherently racist. Sakai’s book was held up by Maoists as an explanation for Donald Trump’s election victory in 2016. Ironically, in making this argument, the Maoists were agreeing with the liberals who accuse the working class of racism to justify anti-union attacks.

One place where Maoists have been able to get disproportionate support has been in the Black Lives Matter movement. This movement has seen lots of direct physical confrontation with the capitalist state, making it more attractive to Maoists than to reformists. But Black Lives Matter has also been a pole of attraction for liberal “non-political” NGOs trying to build careers off of appearing to fight racial injustice. For Socialist Alternative, a key task for Black Lives Matter is to build a mass movement on a class-struggle program to take on racist police violence. But groups like the neo-Maoist PSL have ended up tail-ending the NGOs.

Other than the Austin Red Guards, we don’t currently see a repeat of the dead-end armed struggles of the ‘60s and ‘70s. But there are trends in that direction. Donald Trump’s election also saw a revival in more open organizing by the far-right. Both Maoists and anarchists have a skewed approach to fighting the threat posed by the far-right, which must primarily be a political struggle. Their approach sees getting into street fights with small far-right groups as the key task for the left, rather than fighting the right-wing policies implemented by capitalist politicians. In the case of the Austin Red Guards, this means small groups of people marching around Texas wearing ski masks, waving machine guns, and chanting “make fascists afraid again”.

Nationalism

The deficiencies of today’s Maoist groups in both the west and the neo-colonial world, are shown most clearly in the field of foreign policy, where, while paying lip service to internationalism, this is in practice always overshadowed by a nationalist approach. For example, while today’s big but loose-knit Maoist layer in China is often fiercely opposed to Xi Jinping’s dictatorship, internationally, Maoists tend to be uncritical cheerleaders of Xi’s regime. During the 2019 protests in Hong Kong, for instance, the PSL uncritically repeated claims that the democracy protesters were fascist. They claimed that the extradition laws (the original spark for the mass protests) were intended to fight sexual assault. The Monthly Review notoriously published an article by the Qiao Collective denying the mistreatment of Xinjiang’s Uighur population.

A lot of the negative views of Maoists in the west stems from a superficial attempt to appearance extra-revolutionary. This is at the expense of actually being revolutionary. In the US the Marxist Center was able to gain specifically through people frustrated by the electoralism of the Democratic Socialists of America. In contrast to electoralism, the Marxist Center puts forward what they call “base-building”. Under the “base-building” approach any attempt to organize the masses in any non-electoral campaign is held up as revolutionary.

This approach is connected to a misinterpretation of the Marxist concept of “dual power”. Dual power refers to a short-term situation that arises during periods of intense class struggle. In these periods, the working class builds its own organizations of power that exist alongside the machinery of the bourgeois state. The appearance of dual power signifies a revolutionary situation, while the end of dual power signifies either a revolution or a counter-revolution.

But for Maoists like in the Marxist Center, dual power becomes a strategy of gradually building parallel institutions. This resembles the classical Maoist “protracted people’s war” of waging an armed guerilla campaign in the countryside. But with the Philly Socialists, “dual power” refers to building a community garden. And knocking on neighbor’s doors to teach them how to grow plants is held up as revolutionary base-building.

This gets to the flipside of Maoism’s ultra-radicalism. If you view the masses as having been bought off by reformism then the only way to win the masses is to embrace reformism. Mao often talked about a “party line” and a “mass line” to justify his own popular front (i.e. cross-class) alliances. Western Maoists do the same. I mentioned a notoriously cult-like group called the Revolutionary Communist Party. Well, they operate through a front group called “refuse fascism” that completely hides, not only their cult-like politics, but their socialist politics altogether.

As I’ve mentioned, Maoist ideas in the advanced capitalist countries are still marginal. But, in the neocolonial world, some Maoist groups have a bigger base. Even then, they are a shadow of what they once were. Many Communist Parties that sided with Mao during the Sino-Soviet split ended up doing little more than tail-ending the bourgeois nationalists (mis)leading the anti-colonial struggle. In India, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) effectively operated as a social democratic party. And under neoliberalism, it moved to the right along with the other social democratic parties.

There are also some cases of more “classical” Maoism: Instances where peasant-based movements in the neo-colonial world are waging a protracted guerrilla struggle. Specifically, the Naxalites in India, the Prachanda movement in Nepal, and the New People’s Army in the Philippines. These were all instances where guerrilla struggles under Maoist leadership were able to continue even after the collapse of Stalinism. And these cases particularly put Maoism to the test.

While Marxists stress the centrality of the working class, Mao was seemingly able to overthrow capitalism not through a workers’ revolution but through a peasant army. However this was only possible because of how weak and discredited the bourgeois Kuomintang dictatorship was. It was also only possible because a ready-made Stalinist model existed in the Soviet Union. This meant Mao could overthrow Chinese capitalism, but it also meant that he established a mirror of Stalin’s bureaucratic regime in China. But the guerrilla campaigns in India, Nepal, and the Philippines don’t have any workers’ state to look to.

Guerrilla movements

The Naxalite movement in India began in the 1960s. It was able to build a base of support from the indigenous Adivasi population. This population is on the outskirts, not only of global capitalism, but Indian capitalism as well. Indian capitalism has tried to violently crush the Adivasi population to develop capitalist industries. And the Naxalites have fought back against that.

The Naxalites have been able to survive through guerrilla methods by confining themselves to these cracks in Indian capitalism. But they are unable to move beyond their already existent base of support. In fact, they write off, not only the western working class, but also the Indian working class. While the Naxalites still exist, they’re a shell of their former selves, having declined since the ramping up of state repression in 2004. On the other hand, the Indian working class, in the past few years, has recently organized the biggest general strike in human history.

Nepal is a much more favorable terrain for Maoists to develop. The peasantry is a majority of the Nepali population and the Nepali working class doesn’t have the same social role as the Indian working class. It’s in Nepal where the Maoists have had their biggest successes, coming to power in 2006. However, this was not a repeat of China in 1949. The Nepali Maoists first came to prominence in 1990 through the Jana Andolan. This was a working-class movement with general strike action that brought about major democratic gains. But the response of the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist) was to wage a guerrilla struggle. Eventually another general strike occurred in 2006, which overthrew the last remnants of the monarchy and brought the Maoists into government.

However, the Maoists operated under the classical Stalinist “two-stage” model. When the general strike abolished the monarchy, the Maoists saw this as the fulfilment of the “first stage” of their program and a green light to enter a series of coalition governments with capitalist parties. In power the Maoists presided over a capitalist government, resulting in corruption, disappointment, and eventually a split from the Maoists that went back – now a significantly weaker force – to guerrilla struggle.

Minister posts

It’s in the Philippines where classical Maoist guerrilla campaigns have revealed their impotence most starkly. As with India and Nepal, the Philippines has seen numerous mass struggles break out in the working class. But the Communist Party of the Philippines dismissed the Philippine unions as “yellow unions” and instead encouraged workers to move to the countryside and fight in the New People’s Army.

At the same time, in order to reach out towards the broader masses, the CPP adopted a “mass line” approach of setting up a legal front group called the National Democratic Front. This group waters down any socialist politics and tries to align itself with whatever “progressive” force will accept them.

As the guerrilla campaign exhausted itself, the legal work through the NDF became a bigger and bigger part of the Maoists’ activity. This caused a major crisis in 2016 when far-right politician Rodrigo Duterte “The Trump of the Philippines” was elected president. Even though Duterte is an arch-reactionary, he was one of the “progressive” forces the CPP leaders worked with in the Davao region, where he had been mayor before running for national office.

When Duterte came to power, the CPP spoke in his favor and even accepted three minister posts in his cabinet. This “alliance” soon broke down. The CCP came under pressure from the left when its support for Duterte yielded no concrete results – a new land reform that CCP leaders had hoped for never materialized. Duterte then declared the CPP to be a terrorist organization.

Maoism, in all its forms, tends to be skeptical of the revolutionary potential of the working class and looks for a force for change elsewhere, including through alliances with assorted capitalist politicians in keeping with Stalinism’s “two-stages” theory. But Marxists look to the working class for a reason. The working class has power because of its decisive role in the economy and the collective consciousness that this creates.

The class struggle on a world scale is still rebuilding itself after being thrown back by the collapse of Stalinism. The present domination of reformist ideas in the working class can lead some impatient activists to look to Maoist ideas as a more “radical” alternative. ISA rather looks to the fresh struggles of workers and youth to re-establish mass support and interest in the genuine ideas of revolutionary Marxism, which is based on complete independence from capitalist forces and internationalism at its core.