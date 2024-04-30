ISA: Addressing questions on a safeguarding case

ISA International Executive statement

ISA’s International Executive would like to address questions regarding ISA’s handling of serious accusations against a former member.

Serious mistakes were made in the handling of this case, which ISA’s leadership deeply regrets and for which we unreservedly apologize. This matter has been a very challenging one, and has been a source of important internal discussion in the last period, from which we are working to draw crucial lessons to strengthen our work and the safety of members and others going forward. Strong procedures to act on allegations and safeguard our members and movement are of critical importance, and part of our political struggle against oppression and all forms of reaction.These procedures must constantly be subjected to review and be strengthened based on experience, both positive and negative.

In this case, important mistakes were made, before being ultimately identified and corrected by ISA’s International structures.

When a national section of ISA was made aware of serious allegations against a former member, they were immediately suspended from membership and an investigation was conducted. Following this, a mistaken conclusion — to retain the respondent in membership, albeit with restrictions — was reached in the initial investigation. The respondent has since resigned their membership.

Our organizations must act based on the need to safeguard individuals and our movement against potential harm, and on our understanding of different forms of oppression in capitalist society. In this case, this understanding should have led to a different conclusion — the respondent’s removal, even if no “definite proof” of guilt or innocence could be concluded. Our Code of Conduct says “The basis for a leadership body taking action at the conclusion of an investigation is not on whether or not ‘proof of guilt’ has been acquired, which bourgeois courts use to systematically discredit survivors of harassment and abuse every day, but on the basis of our commitment to the safeguarding of individuals and the organisation”. We did not initially meet the high expectations we place on ourselves in this case.

Therefore, a formal process was initiated in ISA’s international structures, which reviewed the handling of the case in question. A thorough review was carried out, which made observations and recommendations to ISA’s International Committee — ISA’s highest leading body in between World Congresses. These clearly identified important mistakes made and overturned its central outcome. This conclusion was accepted by the International Committee, including all members involved in the original investigation. Our international leadership has unanimously agreed on a number of key mistakes made in this case. Members directly responsible for mistakes made have expressed their deepest apologies to all ISA members and anyone impacted, triggered, upset or harmed in the process.

ISA has initiated important steps to learn lessons and avoid similar mistakes, which are being discussed throughout our membership and in all democratic structures. Steps being proactively taken include a process to update our internal Code of Conduct to strengthen and clarify relevant aspects, strengthen the resourcing and training of our internal safeguarding teams, and continuing to discuss and refine our political understanding on related issues.

ISA has a strong record of active socialist feminist work, campaigning against gender-based violence, for reproductive rights, for equal pay and equal rights, and against all other forms of sexism. Women and LGBTQ+ people have been at the forefront of mass struggles in the last period, and will continue to be, as they are specially oppressed by this deeply patriarchal and oppressive capitalist system. We take issues of reactionary behaviour extremely seriously, and we know that it can happen everywhere — including within our ranks. We will continue our struggle against all forms of oppression and against class society that perpetuates it.

Regrettably, a long statement by a minority faction in our organization has appeared on a section’s website that focuses on their views of how this case was handled. We completely reject the characterizations in this statement of the process in our international for reviewing this case and its lessons. We reserve the right to respond in a more detailed and thorough manner at a later date.

In conclusion, we restate our commitment to strengthen our safeguarding procedures to address failures in this case, and learn all necessary lessons going forward, as well as our deepest apologies for all distress these mistakes may have caused.