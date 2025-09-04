Gaza: Imperialist genocide vs. workers’ solidarity

Trump’s dystopian Gaza ‘plan’ revealed as dock workers defend aid flotilla

Jonas Brannberg, Socialistisk Alternative (ISA in Sweden)

(This article was first published on 2 September 2025)

While starvation and bombs claim new victims in Gaza, the political elite around the world either stand passively by or, like Trump, encourage the Israeli state’s historic crimes. The only hope in this bleak scenario comes from resistance, in particular from workers’ solidarity and action. In the coming weeks, this will be expressed in the attempt by the Global Sumud Flotilla to break Netanyahu’s hunger blockade against the people of Gaza which, in a crucial development, has been pledged strong support by dockworkers. Greta Thunberg and Swedish MP Lorena Delgado Varas, who was expelled from the Left Party, are participating in the armada of boats carrying aid to Gaza.

The latest figures to confirm the fact that the Israeli state is committing genocide in Gaza, according to the UN’s 1948 definition, are 500 researchers from the International Association of Genocide Scholars. They demand that Israel “immediately cease all acts that constitute genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity against Palestinians in Gaza, including deliberate attacks against and killing of civilians including children; starvation; deprivation of humanitarian aid, water, fuel, and other items essential to the survival of the population; sexual and reproductive violence; and forced displacement of the population.”

With 90 percent of all residential buildings in the strip destroyed, the UN-supported organization IPC also notes that half a million people in and around Gaza City are living through a “man-made” mass famine — a condition that has only been declared three times before. At least 100 children have already died as a result of the shortage of food, and new victims are being claimed every day. Despite widespread protests and hesitation even within the Israeli military, Netanyahu’s far-right government continues its attack and occupation of Gaza City. This weekend, the hypocritical fake “humanitarian pauses” that public opinion had briefly forced through were also scrapped.

In this catastrophic situation, there is a stark contrast between imperialism’s “solutions” and the popular mobilization for the people of Gaza. As Greta Thunberg and hundreds of others prepare for the largest attempt yet to break the blockade of food and medicine to Gaza, with over 50 boats sailing towards the eastern Mediterranean, Trump’s plan for Gaza has been leaked.

The Washington Post has obtained documents showing how the Trump regime plans to “voluntarily” relocate Palestinians out of the Gaza Strip or to small “security zones” within the area, while private “investors” transform Gaza into a riviera under US administration.

The plan, a bizarre mix of an April Fool’s joke and the script for a dystopian science fiction story, states that public land will be confiscated by private “financiers” and that landowners will be given “digital tokens” to persuade them to move elsewhere or possibly be given housing in new “AI-driven smart cities.” The areas “elsewhere” mentioned are conflict zones such as Libya, Ethiopia, and Somaliland.

The plan, developed by executives at the Boston Consulting Group and abbreviated (to Trump’s credit?) as GREAT, of course makes no mention of the Palestinians’ right to self-determination or a Palestinian state. Instead, it openly states that the aim is to create a “pro-American” region that gives US capitalists access to energy resources and critical minerals and that can serve as a logistical hub between Asia and Europe.

Trump’s bizarre plan is, of course, extreme even in today’s crazy world, but it is a naked expression of the same imperialism that other Western leaders try to hide behind fine words. Reality speaks for itself: neither (Swedish PM) Kristersson, Trump nor Macron will lift a finger to prevent the Israeli army from stopping the Global Sumud Flotilla’s supplies from reaching Gaza.

Instead, the shining star of hope comes from the dockworkers in Genoa, who have previously refused to ship weapons to Israel. In front of 40,000 participants in a Palestine demonstration, they recently declared that “… if we lose contact with our boats for even 20 minutes, we will block the whole of Europe. Nothing will leave the port of Genoa anymore.”

The signal sent by Genoa’s dockworkers must now be taken up in ports and workplaces across Europe and around the world. The threat of European-wide or even global strike action if the Global Sumud Flotilla is threatened would not only enable the boats to reach their destination. It would show the way in which the hunger blockade and, by extension, the genocide, occupation and oppression can be stopped through international workers’ solidarity and struggle.