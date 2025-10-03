Gaza: Sumud Flotilla attacked, but it has already triumphed

A new phase of the struggle against genocide – the working class must #blockeverything

International Socialist Alternative

(This article was first published on 2 October 2025)

In the still of night on 1 October, a cowardly attack by Israeli state terrorists intercepted the Global Sumud Flotilla. At the time of writing, it appears that some of the 50 or so boats that made up the flotilla are still continuing on their heroic mission to break the starvation blockade of Gaza.

However, even if the flotilla is stopped completely, its journey will still be remembered as a crucial turning point, showing a path forward amid the unspeakable barbarism of genocide. For the first time in almost two years, the idea of mass, direct, working class action to save Gaza’s people has been taken up by millions and the working class – the only force with the power to defeat the warmongers – has entered the struggle decisively.

The 500 participants in the flotilla – many of whom are socialists and trade unionists – are heroes, and the mission is of crucial importance in itself. But of much greater importance is the new phase of the mass movement – in Europe in particular – which has accompanied them on their journey.

Tens of thousands launched the flotilla from Barcelona in late August. Then on 14 September, 100,000 defied the riot police in Madrid to block the ‘Vuelta de Espana’ cycling race in solidarity with Gaza. But the most significant step was taken in Italy, on 22 September when millions took to the streets in support of a partial general strike in solidarity with Gaza and in defence of the flotilla. There were demonstrations in 75 cities, with 100,000 participating in Bologna and 60,000 in Milan.

While important workers’ action has been taken previously against the genocide – most notably by dock workers and by smaller more militant unions in Italy and the Spanish state – this strike was of a different quality. A call by the smaller militant USB union pressurized Italy’s largest union, the CGIL, to call a two-hour strike in every shift. What’s more, the same unions pledged to call another general strike, this time of a whole day, if the flotilla was intercepted. This new historic strike will take place on 3 October.

Hypocrite governments under pressure – but the blood remains on their hands

It is of course no coincidence whatsoever that it was in these countries – Italy and Spain – at the epicentre of the new militant phase of the movement, that governments were compelled to send naval vessels into the Mediterranean, allegedly to escort the flotilla. Fearing the wrath of its own people, the Turkish government then did the same. But these actions were of course completely tokenistic and indeed, no navy was to be seen on 1 October, when the flotilla most needed to be protected.

These actions are part of a pattern, where governments which for two years have been complicit in arming and defending genocide have started to criticise the Netanyahu government, often using strong rhetoric. In September Canada, the UK, France and Australia were among the Western powers which took the diplomatic step of “recognizing” a Palestinian state, while the Israeli regime uses murderous force to try and close the door on any such state being a real viable possibility.

This tough talk has nothing to do with defending Palestine and everything to do with these governments’ fear of working class opposition. Their shameful hypocrisy was confirmed only days later when they lined up to welcome the so-called “peace plan” of Trump and Netanyahu, which “offers”, in exchange for total surrender, only a new regime of occupation led (literally) by Trump and arch-war criminal Tony Blair.

Italy shows the way – Block Everything with a European and Middle Eastern general strike against genocide

The flotilla and the Italian working class have both shown that militant action can shake governments complicit in the genocide. In response to the attack on the flotilla, the movement must be escalated even further!

Trade unions throughout Europe should coordinate a continent-wide general strike. The heroic actions of dockworkers in blocking Israeli cargo should be escalated to a permanent blockade. Just as crucially, the working class movement in the Middle East, especially in Egypt where the regime is an active participant in the siege of Gaza, must follow the example of Italy. The mass movement of Moroccan youth currently underway underlines the potential for the region to explode in struggle.

A united movement of protests and general strikes throughout Europe and the Middle East would hit the genocide harder than anything which has yet been seen. Such a movement can open the way to not only end the slaughter, but also replace the capitalist rulers throughout the region, whose collaboration with the genocide will never be forgotten.